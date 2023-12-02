After officially being announced as Arkansas’ newest offensive coordinator on Wednesday, Bobby Petrino is already hot on the recruiting trail.

Multiple athletes on Saturday have reported offers from the Razorbacks, primarily at the quarterback position in the class of 2026.

There is one wide receiver — 2025 four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley of Alpharetta, Georgia — who has reported an offer.

It’s worth noting all of the new offers from Saturday also hold offers from Texas A&M, where Petrino was the offensive coordinator before coming to Fayetteville.

Another quarterback that has already received an offer from the Hogs in the 2026 class is Greenwood native Kane Archer, though that offer came in 2021.

Here’s who the Hogs extended offers to recently.