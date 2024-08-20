"He’s back doing some work," Petrino said Tuesday of Kutas. "He’s back doing some work and that’s really encouraging to us and I feel good about it. I think Coach Pitt’s the one that knows more about that than I do, but he has been back out there doing some work."

After participating in the first two practices of fall camp, Kutas missed the next 14 due to a back injury, according to head coach Sam Pittman on Thursday . The Head Hog said he hoped Kutas would return as early as Monday, and it seems that wish was granted at some level.

A native of Memphis, Kutas started all nine games he played during the 2023 season before an ankle injury ended his campaign.

The projected starting left guard left a glaring hole along the front trench in his absence during fall camp, but the Razorbacks used it as an opportunity to give others a shot at the position — most notably redshirt sophomore E'Marion Harris.

"E(‘Marion Harris) has had a fantastic camp," center Addison Nichols said Friday. "He has really bought in, great effort, great execution and he’s someone that you trust playing next to. I feel like we have a room of guys that all want to win, all want to play and are bought in and all can play at a very high level and (E'Marion) is a great example of that.

"Being able to fill in a position that he filled, didn’t ask any questions, didn’t bat an eye, just came in and filled it. Beyond expectations. Extremely proud of him and what everyone’s done so far this camp."

Arkansas will kickoff the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.