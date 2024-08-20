PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Bobby Petrino gives latest on offensive lineman Patrick Kutas

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino briefly updated the health status of projected starting junior offensive guard Patrick Kutas on Tuesday.

After participating in the first two practices of fall camp, Kutas missed the next 14 due to a back injury, according to head coach Sam Pittman on Thursday. The Head Hog said he hoped Kutas would return as early as Monday, and it seems that wish was granted at some level.

"He’s back doing some work," Petrino said Tuesday of Kutas. "He’s back doing some work and that’s really encouraging to us and I feel good about it. I think Coach Pitt’s the one that knows more about that than I do, but he has been back out there doing some work."

**GET 60% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT TODAY ---- THAT'S JUST 38.98/YEAR, $3.33/MONTH AND $0.10/DAY FOR THE BEST ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS COVERAGE ANYWHERE**

A native of Memphis, Kutas started all nine games he played during the 2023 season before an ankle injury ended his campaign.

The projected starting left guard left a glaring hole along the front trench in his absence during fall camp, but the Razorbacks used it as an opportunity to give others a shot at the position — most notably redshirt sophomore E'Marion Harris.

"E(‘Marion Harris) has had a fantastic camp," center Addison Nichols said Friday. "He has really bought in, great effort, great execution and he’s someone that you trust playing next to. I feel like we have a room of guys that all want to win, all want to play and are bought in and all can play at a very high level and (E'Marion) is a great example of that.

"Being able to fill in a position that he filled, didn’t ask any questions, didn’t bat an eye, just came in and filled it. Beyond expectations. Extremely proud of him and what everyone’s done so far this camp."

Arkansas will kickoff the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

