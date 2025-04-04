Boogie Fland declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Arkansas freshman point guard Boogie Fland has declared for the NBA Draft, according to a post on his Instagram page Friday.
"Much love to Razorback nation, coach Calipari and the entire coaching staff, and every one of my teammates for believing in me," Fland said in the post. "To my family, especially my mom and dad — thank you for all of the sacrifices you've made for me to be in this position. I couldn't have done it without you.
"With that being said, I'm officially declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft."
The former five-star out of White Plains, New York, missed 15 games this season after he underwent thumb surgery on Jan. 22 following an injury against Florida on Jan. 11.
For the season, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Prior to the injury, Fland's assists per game number was 5.7, which ranked second in the SEC.
Fland made his return in the NCAA Tournament and came off the bench in all three of the Razorbacks' tournament games. He scored six points against Kansas and six against St. John's, but his defensive presence was most noteworthy. He had three steals against the Jayhawks, and one each against St. John's and Texas Tech.
Boogie Fland Bio
High School:
• 2024 McDonald’s All-American
• 2024 Jordan Brand Classic
• 2024 USA Basketball Nike Hoop Summit selection
• 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Select Team
• 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy High School All-America Honorable Mention
• Voted Mr. New York Basketball by BCANY (Basketball Coaches Association of New York)
• Named the New York MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior
• Picked as the New York Sports Writers Association AAA Player of the YearAveraged 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field, 37% three-point range and 83% from the free-throw line … Stepinac won the inaugural (2024) PSAL vs CHSAA Basketball Championship with a victory over Eagle Academy for Young Men II … Led Stepinac to back-to-back CHSAA Championships and a state runner-up finish as a sophomore … CHSAA AA MVP and 2024 lohud Westchester/Putnam Boys Basketball Player of the Year … Was on the 2023-24 Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year midseason watch list selection … Averaged 18.11 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a junior … Logged 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals as a sophomore … With USA Basketball:• 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Select Team.• Participated at the 2023 Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp.• Attended the 2023 Men’s Junior National Team April minicamp.• Played for 2022 USA Basketball U17 National Team and helped team to a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.• Participated in the 2021 Men’s U16 National Team training camp.• Attended the 2021 Men’s Junior National Team May minicamp.