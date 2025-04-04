Boogie Fland declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Arkansas guard Boogie Fland. (Photo by Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)

Arkansas freshman point guard Boogie Fland has declared for the NBA Draft, according to a post on his Instagram page Friday. "Much love to Razorback nation, coach Calipari and the entire coaching staff, and every one of my teammates for believing in me," Fland said in the post. "To my family, especially my mom and dad — thank you for all of the sacrifices you've made for me to be in this position. I couldn't have done it without you. "With that being said, I'm officially declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft."

The former five-star out of White Plains, New York, missed 15 games this season after he underwent thumb surgery on Jan. 22 following an injury against Florida on Jan. 11. For the season, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Prior to the injury, Fland's assists per game number was 5.7, which ranked second in the SEC. Fland made his return in the NCAA Tournament and came off the bench in all three of the Razorbacks' tournament games. He scored six points against Kansas and six against St. John's, but his defensive presence was most noteworthy. He had three steals against the Jayhawks, and one each against St. John's and Texas Tech.

