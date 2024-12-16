Boogie Fland named SEC Freshman of the Week

The former five-star showed out on a national stage last Tuesday against Michigan and finished with 20 points and seven assists. He followed that performance up with a 16-point, nine-assist outing against UCA on Saturday.

Arkansas true freshman point guard Boogie Fland was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after standout performances last week against Michigan and Central Arkansas.

KenPom awarded Fland team MVP honors for both games. He had an offensive rating of 113 against Michigan and 157 against UCA.

This is the first such award for Fland in his young collegiate career. For the season, he is the Razorbacks' second-leading scorer and averages 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Fland's 5.7 assists per game ranks second in the SEC and second among freshmen nationally. He has the fourth-best assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.86.

The Bronx native is also a pest defensively and averages 1.9 steals per game. Against UCA, he had five steals, two of which were on back-to-back possessions in the first half that led to breakaway layups.

Fland and the Razorbacks return to Bud Walton Arena to host North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1:30 pm and the game will be televised on SEC Network.