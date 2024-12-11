Boogie Fland puts on for hometown in win over No. 14 Michigan

The true freshman started the game off slow, as he missed his first four shots and went 14 minutes without a bucket.

“It was nice just for them to be able to see me play in person," Fland said after the game. "Most of my career, they haven’t been able to see me. Especially being the first time at the Garden, and we get the win, it’s not more special than that."

In front of those family and friends, Fland put on a spectacular performance and finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting to go along with seven assists in the game. He was a constant source of offense for the Razorbacks, who came back from a 15-point deficit to take an 18-point lead that would also vanish in the second half.

Arkansas point guard and Bronx native Boogie Fland had over 100 friends and family in attendance when the Razorbacks (8-2, 0-0 SEC) beat the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 2-0 Big 10) 89-87 in a thrilling contest at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

"I just wasn’t executing my shot," Fland said. "Just getting out of my head and just keep playing, keep going."

And keep going he did. Fland got hot towards the end of the first half, as he scored eight straight points for the Razorbacks and had 13 by the end of the first half. His second half performance didn't feature as much scoring, but he got his teammates involved with three assists.

Some things can't be quantified in a stat sheet, though. Fland's energy on the court was contagious for the rest of the team, who shot 50% from the field and hit nine threes in the contest.

"As y’all all know, Boogie is a great player, so to be able to feed off his energy, it just makes you build your own confidence and makes you want to play better," Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner said after the game.

Fland also spoke highly of how special it was for him to play in Madison Square Garden, a premiere venue in college basketball history.

"It was a dream," Fland said. "Growing up in the Bronx, to have the opportunity to come back and play in your hometown, get a W and show out with my teammates, it’s just no feeling like it."

Tuesday's performance was the latest in a long line of efficient games Fland, a former five-star who played at Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, has put in for the Razorbacks this season.

As good as Fland has been in the last 10 games, though, he said he knows the job isn't done and the SEC is one of the toughest leagues in college basketball this season. But this win does show the team what they're capable of.

"It shows what we can be, what we have the potential to be," Fland said. "Our ceiling, there’s really no ceiling. Just like if we come together like we should with time. Coach said we only said we only scrimmaged twice, so with time I think it’s going to come together and be one of those teams."

The Razorbacks will head home from New York City with a win and will start preparation for their next contest, an in-state game with Central Arkansas that will be played in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will stream on the SEC Network+.