Fland’s second-half performance pushes Razorbacks to Oakland rout

After a poor shooting performance in the first half, Arkansas freshman point guard Boogie Fland flipped a switch in the second, which willed the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) to a 92-62 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-10, 1-2 Horizon) on Monday night at Bud Walton Arena. Fland finished the game with 24 points total — 23 of which came in the second half — to go along with six assists and two rebounds. "My teammates found me, it changed the game," Fland said after the game. "Stuck to the gameplan, keeping intensity in the second half. First half was a little down, so we picked it up in the second." It wasn't just Fland who struggled in the first half. The Hogs shot 57.1% and scored 42 points but only held a three-point lead at the break. There might have been some rust after taking an extended break for Christmas, as the Razorbacks turned the ball over nine times in the first half and Oakland was getting whatever it wanted inside.

But Fland's second half performance changed the narrative from what was a somewhat close game midway through the final 20 minutes into an all-out blowout. It started with a layup with 16:43 left, then a midrange jumper before he nailed his first three of the game with 15:19 left. Just a little over two minutes later, he found his teammate, Jonas Aidoo, with a no-look pass that ended with a slam dunk.