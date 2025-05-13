Boogie Fland withdraws from NBA Draft

Former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland has withdrawn his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will not participate in the remainder of the draft combine, ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony reported on X Tuesday.

The Bronx (N.Y.) native initially declared for the draft on April 4, then entered his name in the transfer portal three weeks later on the final day it was open. Though he was keeping his options open, Fland was reportedly "100% focused" on the draft.

For the 2024-25 season, the former five-star prospect averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Prior to the injury, Fland's assists per game number was 5.7, which ranked second in the SEC. He will now return to college after being projected as the 44th overall pick in a recent NBA mock draft.