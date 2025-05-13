Boogie Fland withdraws from NBA Draft

Former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland has withdrawn his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will not participate in the remainder of the draft combine, ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony reported on X Tuesday.
The Bronx (N.Y.) native initially declared for the draft on April 4, then entered his name in the transfer portal three weeks later on the final day it was open. Though he was keeping his options open, Fland was reportedly "100% focused" on the draft.
For the 2024-25 season, the former five-star prospect averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Prior to the injury, Fland's assists per game number was 5.7, which ranked second in the SEC. He will now return to college after being projected as the 44th overall pick in a recent NBA mock draft.
Boogie Fland bio
High School:
• 2024 McDonald’s All-American
• 2024 Jordan Brand Classic
• 2024 USA Basketball Nike Hoop Summit selection
• 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Select Team
• 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy High School All-America Honorable Mention
• Voted Mr. New York Basketball by BCANY (Basketball Coaches Association of New York)
• Named the New York MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior
• Picked as the New York Sports Writers Association AAA Player of the YearAveraged 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field, 37% three-point range and 83% from the free-throw line … Stepinac won the inaugural (2024) PSAL vs CHSAA Basketball Championship with a victory over Eagle Academy for Young Men II … Led Stepinac to back-to-back CHSAA Championships and a state runner-up finish as a sophomore … CHSAA AA MVP and 2024 lohud Westchester/Putnam Boys Basketball Player of the Year … Was on the 2023-24 Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year midseason watch list selection … Averaged 18.11 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a junior … Logged 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals as a sophomore … With USA Basketball:• 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Select Team.• Participated at the 2023 Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp.• Attended the 2023 Men’s Junior National Team April minicamp.• Played for 2022 USA Basketball U17 National Team and helped team to a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.• Participated in the 2021 Men’s U16 National Team training camp.• Attended the 2021 Men’s Junior National Team May minicamp.