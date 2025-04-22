Report: Boogie Fland entering transfer portal

After entering the NBA Draft on April 4, freshman point guard Boogie Fland has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein's report says Fland is "100% focused" on the 2025 NBA Draft, and he intends to stay in, but is keeping his options open by entering the transfer portal.

A former five-star out of the New York City area, Fland missed 15 games this season after he underwent thumb surgery on Jan. 22 following an injury against Florida on Jan. 11.

On the season, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Prior to the injury, Fland's assists per game number was 5.7, which ranked second in the SEC.

Fland made his return in the NCAA Tournament and came off the bench in all three of the Razorbacks' tournament games. He scored six points against Kansas and six against St. John's, but his defensive presence was most noteworthy. He had three steals against the Jayhawks, and one each against St. John's and Texas Tech.

Arkansas has two five-star guards in the 2025 high school class incoming in Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, and D.J. Wagner is returning for a second year in a Razorback jersey.