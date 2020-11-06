The Razorbacks extended a new offer to Missouri native DJ Wesolak this week, pushing the junior's offer total to 17 as he wraps up his season Friday night.

Wesolak, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end at Boonville High School, is still unranked but coaching staffs are noticing something special in this young man.

Since being offered by Arkansas on Nov. 2, Wesolak has added offers from in-state Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Duke.

“This whole recruitment process is just a blessing, and once I take my first couple visits that is when I am really going to notice who has the most interest and who I have the most love for,” Wesolak said. “They all try to talk to me daily and I have great relationships with everybody right now.”

The Hogs were one of the most recent offers but Wesolak has been paying attention to the Razorbacks for a while.

“I’ve been talking with the defensive line coach and Coach Pittman, they showed me around before they offered me,” Wesolak said. “It was just a great environment, I can tell their team and their coaching staff has a lot of energy for what they have right now, they are doing well, and they have a great program and I was just really excited to get an offer from such a big-time school in the SEC.”