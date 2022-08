Box score, highlights from Arkansas' 108-59 win over Valencia Seleccion

In the first game of its Europe tour Tuesday, Arkansas cruised passed Valencia Seleccion, 108-59.

The big names were out for the Hogs as freshman Nick Smith Jr. paced the team with 17 points, while the other five-star freshmen, Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black, combined for 17 points.

Below is an "official" unofficial box score and highlights from the Razorback basketball team Twitter account:

(The box score denotes that Arkansas scored 107 points. It is believed that an extra point was given to the Razorbacks at the 1:02 mark in the second quarter.)