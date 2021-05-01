 Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rakeem Boyd selected in 2021 NFL Draft
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 19:13:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Boyd headed to Detroit

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Rakeem Boyd was a highly productive running back for the Razorbacks.
Rakeem Boyd was a highly productive running back for the Razorbacks. ()

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Razorback running back Rakeem Boyd promised to “make em pay.” The Hogs’ leading rusher in 2018 and 2019, Boyd announced he’s heading to the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ERVRST0lUIExJT05TIExFVFMgR09PT09PISEhITwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJha2VlbSBib3lkIOKEoiAoQGJveWRfcmFrZWVtKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JveWRfcmFrZWVtL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg4NjQ2MzY0 NTk5NDk2NzA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Although his career ended on a bad note, Boyd was highly productive during his time in Fayetteville. His 2,176 career rushing yards rank 14th on the UA’s all-time list, while his career 5.59 yards per carry ranks 10th.

Originally from New Orleans, Boyd and his family was forced to move to Houston because of Hurricane Katrina and he eventually became a highly recruited four-star prospect in the Class of 2016.

He signed with Texas A&M, but redshirted his first year and ultimately transferred to a junior college because of grades. In one season at Independence C.C. in Kansas, Boyd starred in the ‘Last Chance U’ Netflix series before landing at Arkansas as a three-star recruit in the 2018 class - the first signed by former head coach Chad Morris.

Despite battling multiple injuries, he ran for 734 yards in 2018 and followed that up with a 1,133-yard season in 2019. Through those two seasons, he averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per carry, which was better than everyone not named Felix Jones and Matt Jones in school history.

After considering entering the NFL Draft last year, Boyd decided to return to Arkansas for his senior year. Had he just replicated his rushing total from 2019, he would have joined an exclusive list of 3,000-yard rushers for the Razorbacks.

Unfortunately, that never materialized under the new coaching staff. Boyd got hurt early in the year and then missed a game because of COVID-19 contact tracing, at which point he decided to opt out of the final two games of the year and focus on the NFL Draft.

Former Razorback corner Jerry Jacobs was also picked up by the Lions as an undrafted free agent. The former JUCO and Arkansas State DB opted out of the season after four games, ultimately claiming it to be one of his worst mistakes.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXRyb2l0IHlvdSBnZXR0aW5nIHZlcnNhdGlsZSBwbGF5ZXIgY2Fu 4oCZdCB3YWl0IHRvIGdldCB0aGVyZSBhbiB3b3JrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9PbmVQcmlkZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I09uZVByaWRlPC9hPiDwn5aK8J+kn/Cf j77wn5KrPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVycnkgSmFjb2JzIChAX2x1aGplcnJ5KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19sdWhqZXJyeS9zdGF0dXMv MTM4ODY0Nzc5ODI1NDU3OTcxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkg MiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ib3lkLWhlYWRlZC10by1kZXRyb2l0P3lwdHI9eWFob28/c3Jj PXJzcyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50Lmdl dEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRy dWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBj cy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBz LnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAg IGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5z Y29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0 cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcmthbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmJveWQt aGVhZGVkLXRvLWRldHJvaXQlM0Z5cHRyJTNEeWFob28lM0ZzcmMlM0Ryc3Mm YzU9MjAyMjczMzA3MyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=