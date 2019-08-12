Arkansas has produced some notable running back duos in recent years, including Darren McFadden and Felix Jones in the mid-2000s and Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams just a few seasons ago.

Although it might not be as talented as those tandems, the Razorbacks are hoping to unleash a solid one-two punch in 2019 with Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley.

Despite both battling multiple injuries throughout the season, Boyd ran for 734 yards in 2018, with Whaley contributing 368 yards.

In addition to being healthy, the running back pair should also benefit from an expanded playbook this season. After having only about 30 percent installed last year, head coach Chad Morris said they're already approaching 70 percent with a couple weeks left in camp.