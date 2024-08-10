Redshirt senior offensive guard Joshua Braun said Friday that he aims to uphold the Arkansas standard on the front trench in 2024 after a rough year-long performance by the unit a season ago.

In 2023, the Hogs allowed 3.92 sacks per game (126th overall) and finished with the 86th-best rushing offense (139.0 yards per game) and 105th-best passing offense (187.5 ypg). Despite that, Braun managed to earn Second-Team All-SEC honors after starting all 12 games.

New offensive line coach Eric Mateos — a former Razorback grad-assistant (2013-15) who helped form high-quality fronts under Pittman's tutelage — has tried to reinstill the Arkansas standard to his group, according to Braun.

"We had homework where we researched different offensive linemen that wore the same number as us," Braun said Friday. "That just showed us that in the past, the offensive lines at Arkansas have been some of the best in the country. And that is the standard. And every day, we go into practice trying to uphold that standard."