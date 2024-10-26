Braylen Russell answers call in win at Mississippi State

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that it was time to "saddle up" freshman running back Braylen Russell for Saturday's game at Mississippi State, and the Benton High School product delivered a strong performance in the 58-25 domination of the Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

With star running back Ja'Quinden Jackson unavailable due to an ankle injury, Russell's number was called on by the Hogs' fifth-year head coach. The former four-star recruit out of Benton High School answered the call with 16 carries for 175 yards — both career-highs.

To make matters worse for the Arkansas offense, backup tailback Rodney Hill was also out for the game with a knee injury. That made Russell's role even more important for Saturday's game, and a Monday meeting with head coach Sam Pittman definitely increased the confidence for Russell.

"My meeting with him (on Monday) was more, ‘Hey, I got confidence in you,'" Pittman said postgame. "We got a good relationship and I wanted him to know that the head coach thought a lot of him and that I was excited for him to take over. He didn’t say a whole lot. Last night, I said, ‘Hey man, don’t make me look like a fool.’ I start running my mouth and then of course in the locker room he said, ‘I don’t think I’ve made you look like a fool coach.’ I said, ‘No I appreciate you for that.’ But he’s a really good kid and had a hell of a game."

Russell accounted for 186 of the Razorbacks' 673 (!) total yards of offense against Mississippi State. Though he didn't score any touchdowns, he did burst for a 75-yard scamper in the fourth quarter, which was his last run of the game.