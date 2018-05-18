Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-18 12:22:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Breakdown: What is Arkansas Getting in QB KJ Jefferson?

Vmsrbmskkp202ppxoe0z
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Greg Powers • HawgBeat.com
Staff Writer

Arkansas just landed a key commitment from quarterback KJ Jefferson from Sardis (Miss.) South Panola. Jefferson picked Arkansas over offers from schools like Baylor, Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Mis...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}