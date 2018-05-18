Breakdown: What is Arkansas Getting in QB KJ Jefferson?
Arkansas just landed a key commitment from quarterback KJ Jefferson from Sardis (Miss.) South Panola. Jefferson picked Arkansas over offers from schools like Baylor, Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Mis...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news