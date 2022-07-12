BREAKING: 2023 Texas High-Three-Star OLB Brad Spence Calls the Hogs

The high-three-star LB racked up 72 tackles last season, 11 of which were for a loss, and added six pass breakups. Spence chooses Arkansas over 21 other FBS offers, including the rest of his final three in Cal and Texas.

The Razorbacks prove yet again that they're able to haul priority targets on the defensive side with Klein Forest (Texas) outside linebacker Brad Spence .

Off the heels of an official visit that Spence described as "a great experience," the Razorbacks appeared to be the leader down the stretch. With the Hogs also becoming the first to offer his brother, Trent, Arkansas jumped out to a lead that Cal simply couldn't catch up with.

Spence joins fellow Texan Carson Dean (5.8) and recent commit Alex Sanford (5.7) in LBs coach Michael Scherer's 2023 room. Spence's commitment likely sures up that linebacker group and allows Scherer to move forward into the next cycle of prospects.

With six DBs in the class, we may see the focus shift to the defensive tackle position and Rivals250 four-star Markis Deal, who included Arkansas in his top six over the weekend.

Now boasting 22 members, the Razorbacks' 2023 class finds itself ranked top-ten nationally. The staff also remains on commitment watch for another day as three-star WR target Davion Dozier is set to announce his decision between Arkansas, Duke, Maryland, Tennesee and South Carolina tomorrow, July 13 at 1 p.m.