BREAKING: 2023 WR commit adds to Arkansas' Turkey Day excitement

The Razorbacks' staff showed yet again that there are no days off on the recruiting trail, as the team landed a Thanksgiving Day commitment from 2023 wideout Anthony Evans III.

Evans held 10 other FBS offers, including the Big 12 trio of TCU, Texas Tech and Iowa State, before announcing his decision. Currently listed as a 5.6 three-star in the Rivals database, he put up an impressive showing at an ESPN 300 underclassman camp this spring, earning himself the title of WR MVP.

The three-star speedster has had a productive junior season, racking up 676 all-purpose yards and 5 touchdowns on 51 touches.

Evans, out of Judson, Texas, will be joining some pretty solid company in the 2023 class. The four-man group of Evans, Joey Su'a, Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm has Arkansas sitting at No. 6 in Rivals' national recruiting rankings.

The Razorbacks are one of just six FBS programs already with at least four commitments for next year's class.