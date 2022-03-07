BREAKING: 4-star LB Dean commits to Hogs

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

It didn’t take long for Arkansas’ big recruiting weekend to bear fruit.

Just two days after returning home from his trip to Fayetteville, four-star linebacker Carson Dean announced via Instagram that he was committing to the Razorbacks.

He turned down offers from the likes of Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas, Washington and several others before picking Arkansas, which didn’t offer him until he came to Junior Day on Saturday.

Listed as an outside linebacker on Rivals, Dean is a talented edge rusher at Hebron High in Carrollton, Texas. It’s the same school that produced a pair of former Razorbacks — offensive lineman Zach Rogers (2015) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (2012).

Despite facing double- and triple-teams, the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder still managed to rack up 86 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior. He also had 25-plus tackles for loss and 30-plus quarterback pressures.

Dean reports a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and is a member of Hebron’s track team, competing as part of its 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams.

He is the third four-star prospect in Arkansas’ 2023 class, joining tight ends Luke Hasz from Bixby, Okla., and Shamar Easter from Ashdown. The Razorbacks currently have the No. 3 overall class in the Rivals team rankings.

There are now 10 players in the group, which is second only to Texas Tech’s 13, according to the Rivals database.