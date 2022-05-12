BREAKING: 4th Arkansas player enters transfer portal

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

A fourth Arkansas basketball player has entered the portal, as sophomore Jaxson Robinson announced his decision to transfer Thursday.

He follows in the footsteps of Chance Moore, KK Robinson and Connor Vanover, all of whom have previously entered the portal to pursue other opportunities.

Joining the Razorbacks as a transfer himself, Robinson spent his freshman season at Texas A&M before heading to Fayetteville for his sophomore season.

He was considered a big addition last offseason because the Razorbacks recruited the long, athletic wing hard out of high school. All signs were pointing to him committing as a member of the 2021 class, but Robinson eventually reclassified to 2020 and signed with the Aggies instead.

His one year in College Station saw very little production, so the 6-foot-7 shooter entered the portal for the first time and committed to what many thought would have been his first college decision.

Robinson got a little more playing time with the Razorbacks, appearing in 16 games and even making four starts. He averaged just 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc in 10.2 minutes.

At times, though, he played better than his averages. His shot was streaky, as evidenced by three games at 50% or better from 3-point range and a season-high 14 points against Elon.

Many fans had hoped that the former four-star recruit would stick around and be a key rotational piece moving forward, but Robinson is on the move again.

Arkansas now has one scholarship available for the 2022-23 season. That could be used on big man Jaylin Williams, who is testing the NBA Draft waters, or another player from the portal.

Even if Williams comes back for his junior season, the Razorbacks are set to return just three scholarship players from last season, with the others being guard Davonte Davis and forward Kamani Johnson.

Those three players combined for only 32.3% of their total minutes, 27.3% of their scoring and 41.0% of their rebounding last season. Without Williams, those figures drop to 16.5%, 13.0% and 4.9%, respectively.

