BREAKING: Arkansas flips in-state 4-star WR

Arkansas has successfully pulled off another flip on the recruiting trail, securing a commitment from Isaiah Sategna, who had been an Oregon pledge.

The wide receiver from Fayetteville is a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the state, according to Rivals. He announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday, becoming the Razorbacks’ 20th commitment in the Class of 2022.

In addition to his time pledged with the Ducks, Sategna was also committed to SEC West foe Texas A&M for a few months earlier this year. Those schools are part of a lengthy offer list that includes the likes of Auburn, LSU, Nebraska, Penn State, USC and several other Power Five programs.

It is easy to see why he’s garnered so much attention from premier schools. Ahead of last week’s game against Rogers Heritage, Sategna led all players from the Natural State in receiving yards. Including that 9-catch, 143-yard performance, he now has 1,289 yards and 12 touchdowns on 65 receptions.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, Sategna has elite speed that could lead to him running track at the next level, as well. He was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in track and field as a sophomore in 2020, when he won eight individual titles between the indoor and outdoor state meets.

Not only has Rivals tabbed Sategna as the top player from Arkansas, but he is also the No. 172 overall player in the country. That makes him the fifth Rivals250 prospect in Arkansas’ 2022 class, joining Michigan safety Myles Rowser (No. 115), Clarendon wide receiver Quincy McAdoo (No. 207), Georgia running back Rashod Dubinion (No. 214) and Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris (No. 232).

His flip gives the Razorbacks all four of the in-state four-star prospects this year, as well. Harris and Maumelle defensive end Nico Davillier committed to Arkansas from the start, while Sategna (Texas A&M/Oregon) and McAdoo (Florida State) had to be flipped from other Power Five schools.

McAdoo and Sategna will help the Razorbacks replenish a position that will likely need it this offseason, as starters Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren are super seniors and Treylon Burks is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Those three players have accounted for 76.7% and 78.9% of the receptions and receiving yards, respectively, by Arkansas’ wide receivers this year.

As a 5.8 four-star recruit who’s in the Rivals250, Sategna’s commitment adds 123 points to Arkansas’ total in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. That moves the Razorbacks ahead of Missouri, Stanford and Michigan State, and into 14th nationally. That’s good for fifth in the SEC, behind only Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.