BREAKING: Arkansas Gains Commitment from 2023 3-Star RB Isaiah Augustave

Arkansas added commitment No. 12 to its 2023 class late Tuesday night with a surprise announcement from Naples (Fla.) running back Isaiah Augustave .

Augustave, rated as a 5.6-three-star by Rivals, chose Arkansas over 21 other FBS offers including the likes of Florida State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Tennessee.

After bringing in a haul of Rashod Dubinion and James Jointer in 2022 and landing a commitment from in-state Rivals250 prospect Braylen Russell for 2024, Smith has now slotted a back into the current cycle just over a month after extending an offer.

Augustave's commitment, which, save a cryptic GIF from running backs coach Jimmy Smith came relatively unexpectedly, effectively pushes Arkansas back ahead of SEC foe Tennessee and into the No. 7-spot nationally.