BREAKING: Arkansas gains commitment from Australian punter

The Razorbacks have taken their 2022 class international with the addition of Australian punter Max Fletcher.

After a near-standstill week on the recruiting trail, the Razorbacks have traveled across the pond to find their 19th commitment.

Fletcher is Arkansas' first Aussie punter since Sam Irwin-Hill committed out of junior college in 2013. As well as their landing spot and nationality, the two also share ties to ProKick Australia, a group that has produced five Ray Guy Award winners and 17-All American selections.

Out of Melbourne, Victoria, Fletcher comes from a Manning-like heritage within Australian football. His father, Dustin, boasts a 23-year career in the AFL, where he is "widely acknowledged as one of the finest defenders in VFL/AFL history," according to the Herald Sun.

As well as being a defensive asset, Fletcher owns the fifth-longest kick in VFL/AFL history. With DNA like that, it's no wonder that Max and his brother Mason will find themselves kicking at American colleges.

Mason, who signed with Cincinnati in the 2021 class, is currently averaging 43.3 yards-per-punt in his 28 attempts as a true freshman - which would be good enough for sixth in the SEC.

With his commitment, Max is staring down the barrel of a matchup against his brother's Bearcats in the Razorbacks' 2022 season opener in Fayetteville.

Fletcher is the third special teamer to commit to Arkansas for the '22 class, joining long snappers Eli Stein and Briggs Magee. With Fletcher and Stein attending on athletic scholarships (and Magee being a preferred walk-on), it's clear to see that the staff is placing a premium on the third phase of the game in this cycle.

It'll be interesting to see how those scholarship players fit into Arkansas' plans upon entry. With Cam Little providing an immediate impact, there may be a blueprint in place for Fletcher to jump in the race against Reid Bauer and Patrick Foley as a true freshman.