BREAKING: Arkansas gains first commitment in the class of 2024

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continued its in-state recruiting run with its first commitment for the class of 2024 on Saturday.

Hot Springs Lakeside running back Braylen Russell picked up his first, and only, offer from the Razorbacks following an elite camp earlier this summer, and didn’t need to see much more than their 31-28 win over Mississippi State.

With his commitment, Russell became just the ninth player to commit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals database.

Russell has had a productive 2021 season, rushing for 634 yards on 106 carries and punching it in for 12 total touchdowns.

Russell will be joining quite the group, as both the 2022 and 2023 classes rank top-14 in the nation. He also joins Shamar Easter and Joey Su’a as in-state underclassmen to join the Arkansas program.