THE SITUATION

Nick Turner did not sign anywhere during the Early Signing Period, but he has a decision made well ahead of National Signing Day. The three-star cornerback from Brother Martin (La.) High School in New Orleans has committed to Arkansas. Memphis finished second for the one-time Georgia Tech commitment. Turner is a top-20 prospect inside the state of Louisiana and a top-50 cornerback prospect for the Class of 2020. He joins Oklahoma's Myles Slusher and Alabama's Mike Harris as defensive backs in Sam Pittman's class.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"The new staff is happy to be there and ready to change the program around and I want to be a part of that." "They made me a priority as soon as they got the job. I know they are going to give the opportunity I need when I get up there." "It was a difficult decision because it means so much. Playing at Arkansas gives me the opportunity to go up against the best in the SEC I practice and games. I get the chance to go up against real dudes and I wouldn’t want it no other way." "Coach Pittman came in-home and laid it all down. He is a coach that keeps it real and knows what it takes to win in the SEC." "I enjoyed my visit up there the first time. Everything was first class. I knew it was definitely a place that I could call home."

RIVALS REACTION

Turner is a speedy cornerback who excels in coverage downfield. He can play across the secondary and is always a threat to make an interception with the ball in the air. Turner has 4.4 speed and is disciplined in coverage. He had a fantastic senior season for Brother Martin with multiple interceptions, including a pick-six in the team's state semifinal loss to Archbishop Rummel. In coverage, Turner is smooth and finds himself in the right position at the right time more often than not. He's disciplined enough not to bite on fakes. Coverage is his forte. As a defender, he is solid in slowing down the run and is a reliable tackler.