BREAKING: Burks taken in 1st round of 2022 NFL Draft

For the first time in four years, an Arkansas player has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Treylon Burks was taken with the 18th overall pick Thursday night, going to the Tennessee Titans, to become the 24th player in UA history to go in the first round and the first since Frank Ragnow in 2018.

He is just the third first-round wide receiver from Arkansas, joining future Hall of Famer Lance Alworth (8th overall in 1962) and converted quarterback Matt Jones (21st overall in 2005).

The selection comes after an incredible three-year career with the Razorbacks in which he became arguably the best wide receiver in school history.

A former four-star recruit out of Warren, Ark., Burks racked up 2,399 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 146 receptions. Each of those marks rank in the top six in UA history despite playing only three years. He added another 222 yards and a score on the ground.

His best season came in 2021. As a junior, Burks earned first-team All-SEC honors after catching 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. That made him just the fourth player in UA history with a 1,000-yard season.

In 21 games over the last two years, Burks eclipsed the century mark 10 times. His 10 career 100-yard games rank second in UA history.

Although he’s the first player off the board, Burks isn’t expected to be the only Arkansas player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Defensive tackle John Ridgeway could have his name called Friday, when the second and third rounds take place, while a handful of others could sneak into the back end of the draft. Rounds 4-7 are scheduled for Saturday.