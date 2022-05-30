BREAKING: Diamond Hogs headed to Stillwater

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will participate in the Stillwater Regional, it was announced Monday.

The Razorbacks are in the regional hosted by Oklahoma State and that also features Grand Canyon and Missouri State.

The Cowboys are the No. 7 overall seed. The Stillwater Regional is paired with the Chapel Hill Regional hosted by No. 10 overall seed North Carolina. That regional also features Georgia, VCU and Hofstra.

It will be the first time Arkansas — which finished at No. 41 in the RPI — has traveled for a regional since 2015, when it also went to Stillwater and took down host Oklahoma State on its way to the College World Series.

This year, the Cowboys went 39-20 overall and finished tied for second in the Big 12 with a 15-9 record. They earned an at-large bid with a No. 10 RPI ranking after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Grand Canyon is the team Arkansas will face to start the tournament. The Antelopes (41-19, 25-5 WAC) were the selected as an at-large team after failing to win the WAC Tournament despite winning the regular season by seven games.

Missouri State, the 4 seed that will open up against Oklahoma State, comes from the Missouri Valley, where it finished sixth out of eight teams in the regular season before a surprising run through the MVC Tournament. A 5-1 record in the conference tournament helped the Bears get over .500, as they enter the postseason with a 30-27 overall record. They actually beat Arkansas in Fayetteville 6-4 on May 3.