Breaking down Arkansas' battles at cornerback

FAYETTEVILLE — They aren’t even in full pads yet, but the competition for the Razorbacks’ starting cornerback spots has already begun to heat up under the hot August sun.

Arkansas seemingly has a surplus of talented defensive backs, with multiple heralded recruits and experienced players up and down the depth chart.

That group includes fifth-year senior Montaric Brown, redshirt junior LaDarrius Bishop and redshirt sophomore Hudson Clark, all of whom started games last season. The latter is a former walk-on from Texas, while the other two were four-stars coming out of Ashdown.

“Everybody is competing for the No. 1 spot,” defensive backs coach Sam Carter said. “Right now, Busta, Hud, DayDay Bishop, all the young guys, whoever is performing, that's who's going to start for us."

Despite that comment by Carter and similar ones by head coach Sam Pittman that indicate otherwise, Brown is very likely the Razorbacks’ top cornerback.