The Arkansas Razorbacks are nearly halfway to a full 2019 recruiting class with ten commits, but they still have plenty of spots to fill at positions of need. Until the Hogs play the 2018 season it will be a little bit more up in the air what the really big needs will be for the 2020 class but they've already extended 103 offers to rising juniors, according to the Rivals database. That's about half the amount they have out to 2019 prospects and by the 2020 class, they should be able to handout a full 25 scholarships. Here's a numbers breakdown of who is receiving offers to play football at the University of Arkansas, what positions they play, and where they come from.

GEOGRAPHY

The Razorbacks are attacking a vast number of recruiting hot beds for the 2020 class while still maintaining the "footprint" as Chad Morris says. They've offered 34 prospects from the state of Texas, so roughly a third of their 2020 offers. That's a heavy chunk early but makes sense because they've developed relationships with the top Texas recruits since their days at SMU. After Texas, Tennessee comes in with 12 offers, half from the city of Memphis. The Hogs have 11 offers a piece out to Florida and Georgia prospects, five to California and four to Alabama, Oklahoma and Louisiana. All in all, the Razorbacks have early offers out to prospects in 21 different states. There is just one offer out to an in-state 2020 and that is 3-star dual-threat quarterback Jacolby Criswell at Morrilton.

POSITIONS

It's pretty tough to correlate the offers out by position to the Hogs' specific scholarship number goals for the 2020 class since it's so early but we can still break it down position by position to get a decent picture. It's clear the Hogs are going to put their foot in the door for most elite wide receivers out there to see which they have a connection with. There's a surprising number of quarterback offers out early with such a high-potential prospect so close to Fayetteville but it's a very key spot, need to get it right. WR - 34

OL - 13

RB - 10

ATH - 9

QB - 9

DB - 8

LB - 6

TE - 6

DE - 5

DT - 3

RATINGS

Unlike in my piece on the 2019 offers, I've put ratings at the bottom because at this stage in their high school careers, many prospects are still unrated or only have a preliminary rating. Junior seasons are when ratings really start coming into play and when the big offers hit. Of the 103 offered 2020s, five of them are 5-star prospects and none of them are verbally committed. Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor has already made no. 6-ranked running back Zachary Evans from Houston a high priority. Fifty-two of the Hogs' 2020 offers are out to 4-star prospects. Of the 238 4-stars in the Rivals database, the Razorbacks have offered roughly 22 percent and and only nine of them are verbally committed. Also worth noting, of the 52, only 17 of the offers are to Texas prospects so they're putting feelers out all over the country for these elite prospects. The new staff has offered 38 3-star prospects and just five have verbally committed. The Razorbacks have also offered eight unrated athletes including the Head Hogs' son, 2020 Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris.