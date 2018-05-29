Already ranked a 4-star, Demond Demas is listed as 6’3” – 6’4” and plays every bit of his height. Despite his size, his tape shows an offense that likes to get him in space and allow him to operate with the ball in his hands (Jet sweeps, tunnel screens, etc.). Demas high points the ball very well. Landing this commitment will be very difficult as his offer list includes 48 schools, some of which being Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Georgia and many more.

Heavy A&M lean here. Omeire strides very well, with excellent top speed. Physical, big body guy who will not hesitate to shove off defenders and tacklers. Recruitment seems to be centered around the TX powerhouse schools (UT, A&M).

Fouonji's offer list isn't too intimidating yet, and Arkansas appears to be in a good spot to land this guy. Listed at 6’ 4”, he has a rather small build, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Will easily add weight in a college weight room. Quick first step off the line and very elusive in space. Much like Demas on this list, his HS coaching staff seems to love putting the ball in his hands as a playmaker in space. This guy is a great sleeper for the 2020 class, he will be a stud in 2 years. The guy even kicks and punts for his team.

DFW wide receiver Davon Graham has 12 offers currently, with stiff SEC competition in the mix (Georgia, LSU, Mizzou). This guy can flat out fly, and has sticky hands. Once he gets his hands to the ball, good luck breaking up that pass. Route tree is also fairly advanced for a guy in HS (not running just fly routes and screens every play). Fierce competitor as well, plays with incredible emotion on tape. Also plays some CB and has solid instincts on tape, but that side of the ball probably needs work. Overall, he’s a baller with high upside.

DFW WR Marvin Mims has already accumulated 17 offers, which makes sense once you pop on the tape. This 2020 is electric, and has a first step that is nearly unbeatable. Lines up outside but will probably find a home in the slot at the next level, due to his agility and relative lack of size. Eighty percent of his routes are fly, post, or slant routes, but that makes sense because the guy has truly game-breaking speed. A&M, Vandy, and Arkansas are his only SEC offers at the moment, but expect that to change in the near future.

Big body guy who is only listed at 6’1” but plays well above that number. Tape consists of a lot of 50/50 balls where the quarterback just throws the ball up hoping he can make a play. Luckily for them, he comes down with a lot of them, because he has sticky hands and a good ability to high point. Not the fastest guy you’ll see, but what he lacks in top end speed, he more than makes up for with his ability to win contested balls. Currently has 8 offers, with Oregon, Arkansas and Houston being the biggest. However, is beginning to attract attention elsewhere from schools like Notre Dame, UCLA, and USC.

Shortest of the listed WRs at 5’11”, but this guy is shifty. Leverages his quickness to create separation consistently against all levels of the defense. Once the ball is in his hands, watch out; he is a true home run threat every time he touches the ball. Good hands, very elusive, will probably thrive in a slot WR role in a spread offense. Only has 5 offers, so competition isn't necessarily unbeatable, but he apparently covets his Texas Tech offer, and appears to be leaning that way at the moment.