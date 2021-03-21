HawgBeat - BREAKING: Hogs clinch spot in first Sweet 16 since 1996

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

The wait is over: For the first time in a quarter-century, Arkansas will play in the Sweet 16.

Texas Tech missed a pair of layups in the final 34 seconds and the Razorbacks hung on for a 68-66 win at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the Round of 32 to advance to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

A layup by Davonte Davis gave Arkansas a 13-point lead with 9:04 remaining, but the Red Raiders responded with an 11-0 run to get back into the game.

Despite getting within one multiple times, Texas Tech never could get over the hump. Terrence Shannon Jr. had a point-blank look that would have given the Red Raiders the lead, but he missed it and JD Notae secured the rebound.

After Notae made 1 of 2 free throws, Kyler Edwards missed a layup in the closing seconds that would have sent the game to overtime.

The Razorbacks were led by Justin Smith’s 20 points and six rebounds, while Davis and Moses Moody scored 15 points apiece. It’s also worthing that Jaylin Williams grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

It is the first time they’ve made the Sweet 16 since 1996, ending a 25-year drought. Arkansas will face the winner of the matchup between 7 seed Florida and 15 seed Oral Roberts, which the Gators lead 42-37 at halftime.