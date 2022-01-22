BREAKING: Hogs land 4-star Hasz, 3rd TE for 2023

In his first full recruiting cycle as an Arkansas assistant, Dowell Loggains has apparently gone 3 for 3 on his top targets.

With commitments from Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm already in hand, the Razorbacks landed a pledge from four-star tight end Luke Hasz during his second visit to Fayetteville in as many weekends.

The decision comes a little more than a month after the Bixby, Okla., standout decommitted from Oklahoma in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure. He also had offers from Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC and many others.

Hasz has been a major weapon for the Tulsa-area school the last two years, hauling in 65 passes for 1,139 yards and 11 touchdowns to help the Spartans win their third and fourth straight Oklahoma Class 6A-Division II state titles. They have also won a state-record 49 consecutive games.

That production, coupled with his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame, have made him one of the top tight end prospects in the country. He is currently the top overall player in Oklahoma and the No. 3 tight end in the country, according to Rivals, while checking in at No. 70 in the Rivals250.

Hasz, who has a 5.9 rating, joins Easter as four-star tight ends committed to the Razorbacks, with Hamm just outside the four-star range with a 5.7 three-star rating from Rivals. Loggains, the former walk-on quarterback and current tight ends coach for Arkansas, was the primary recruiter for all three.

It would be just the third time during the Rivals era that Arkansas has signed multiple four-star tight ends in the same class. The first time was in 2007, when it inked Grant Freeman and D.J. Williams, and the last was 2015, when it signed C.J. O’Grady and Will Gragg. Williams went on to win the Mackey Award, while O’Grady broke the UA record for career touchdown receptions for a tight end.

The Razorbacks now have seven players committed in the 2023 class, which is the third-most in the country so far. The group is now ranked No. 3 nationally, behind only Notre Dame and Georgia.