BREAKING: Hogs land coveted DB from Tennessee

Arkansas didn’t even have to wait a full week to pick up another win.

Just three days after the Razorbacks’ emphatic win over Texas, Anthony Brown - one of their top remaining targets for 2022 - committed to Arkansas over Tennessee, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois on Tuesday. He is the 18th member of the class.

Originally from Detroit, Brown played his sophomore season at Liberty Tech in Jackson, Tenn. It was there that he picked up his first offer from Memphis, but his recruitment really took off after he moved to Milan, Tenn.

The Razorbacks not only beat out the other four teams in his top five, but also an impressive offer sheet that included the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Miami (Fla.), Oregon and several others.

A three-star prospect out of Milan, Tenn., Brown is listed as an athlete on Rivals, but is being recruited by the Razorbacks as a defensive back. In fact, he told reporters over the summer that the coaches said he would play the same position as All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon.

In high school, though, Brown has done a little bit of everything. He was actually named the All-West Tennessee Offensive Player of the Year after a junior season in which he accounted for 1,519 yards and 25 touchdowns while helping the Bulldogs to the Class 3A state championship game.

That yardage total included 308 receiving yards, 962 rushing yards and 249 passing yards, as Brown lined up at quarterback, running back and receiver on offense, while also playing defense and contributing on special teams. His versatility made him a finalist for the Mr. Football award for Class 3A in Tennessee.

Brown officially visited Arkansas the first weekend in June, which was the first available weekend following the lengthy pandemic-induced dead period.

He was originally scheduled to commit at the end of July, but pushed his announcement back to mid-September. Considering he chose to take an unofficial visit to Fayetteville over the weekend, and witnessed the 40-21 thrashing of the Longhorns, his decision wasn’t too big of a surprise for Arkansas.

It also helped that one of his best friends, fellow 2022 safety Jaylen Lewis out of Haywood High in Brownsville, Tenn., committed to the Razorbacks in early July.

Brown is the third defensive back in Arkansas' class, joining Lewis - a 5.7 three-star - and 5.9 four-star safety Myles Rowser from Michigan.

With a 5.7 rating from Rivals, Brown’s commitment adds another 90 points to Arkansas’ total in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. That moves the Razorbacks ahead of South Carolina, North Carolina and Stanford and into 14th nationally. That is good for fifth in the SEC, behind Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.