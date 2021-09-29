BREAKING: Hogs land in-state 2023 OL Joey Su'a

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

The good times continue to roll for Arkansas football.

Riding the wave of their 4-0 start and No. 8 ranking, the Razorbacks landed their third commitment for the 2023 class when offensive lineman Joey Su’a announced his decision early Wednesday morning.

A transplant from California, Su’a now attends Bentonville High and turned down offers from the likes of Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon and others to stay close to his new home.

The timing may have been a surprise, but the decision wasn't because he's made the trip south on Interstate 49 several times since moving to Northwest Arkansas. He picked up his offer after attending the recruiting cookout event at the end of July and has since been an unofficial visitor for the Rice and Texas games.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, Su'a is a 5.7 three-star recruit on Rivals. Arkansas’ other two commitments in the 2023 class are tight ends, as in-state four-star prospect Shamar Easter from Ashdown pulled the trigger first and three-star prospect Jaden Hamm from Kansas followed the next day.

According to the Rivals database, Arkansas is one of only 10 FBS teams with at least three commitments for 2023. The class is currently ranked eighth nationally.