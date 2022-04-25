BREAKING: Hogs land QB for 2023 recruiting class

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas has found its quarterback in the 2023 class.

After not signing anyone at the position in the last class, the Razorbacks landed a commitment from Malachi Singleton on Monday, just a couple days after his third visit to Fayetteville in a span of six months.

The Kennesaw, Ga., product chose Arkansas over fellow finalists UCF, Miami (Fla.) and Georgia during a live show on CBS Sports HQ.

Listed as a 5.5 three-star dual-threat quarterback on Rivals, Singleton also had offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

His decision gives the Razorbacks some positive momentum on the recruiting trail just a few days following a rare de-commitment from wide receiver Anthony Evans III.

Despite the low rating, Singleton has put together back-to-back solid years at North Cobb High School, where he played with incoming freshman wide receiver Sam Mbake.

Taking over the starting job as a sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 217-pound quarterback led the Warriors to back-to-back regional titles in Georgia’s largest classification.

Singleton has racked up more than 6,000 total yards and 91 total touchdowns through the air and on the ground at North Cobb, helping it to a 20-4 record with him as the starting quarterback.

That includes an exceptional junior season in which he completed 166 of 221 passes (75.1%) for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,018 yards and 25 more scores.

His addition brings the Razorbacks back up to 11 commitments in the 2023 class, which is tied with Penn State for the second most in the country, behind only Texas Tech (18). Singleton also pushes the class just ahead of Ohio State for No. 5 nationally.