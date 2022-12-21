Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr. will be out of the lineup indefinitely due to right knee management, a UA spokesperson announced Wednesday. The Jacksonville native has been dealing with the injury for most of the season, only recording four starts so far.

In five appearances, Smith has averaged 12.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. His best outing so far came against UNC Greensboro, in which he put up 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Arkansas only managed to get one game with a fully healthy roster, with sophomore forward Trevon Brazile suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Smith's second game back.

Junior guard Davonte Davis was inserted into the starting lineup without Smith.