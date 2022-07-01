BREAKING: Priority Ala. DB Target TJ Metcalf Calls The Hogs

Arkansas is doing its best to show that the dead period is simply a turn of phrase with a commitment from long-time priority 2023 safety target TJ Metcalf .

A cousin of Ole Miss legend and NFL Pro Bowler DK Metcalf, TJ spurned his family's alma mater, as well as Jackson State and Penn State en route to becoming the newest Razorback.

Dominique Bowman brings in the 6-foot-1, 185-pound three-star off the heels of two other additions to the defensive backfield, and with the help of Arkansas S commit Dallas Young - who plays just up the road from Metcalf.

His brother, Tevis, also holds an offer from Arkansas, adding yet another reason for Arkansas fans to be excited about TJ's commitment. Just one year away as a 2024, it will be interesting to see how this decision impacts the future for the Razorbacks.

Metcalf's decision jumps Arkansas' '23 class back into the top ten, leapfrogging Georgia and Northwestern to the No. 9 slot. With 17 commitments already on the books, and upcoming decision dates still looming from a trio of top targets, Arkansas finds itself among the nation's best as they hope to build on a solid 2021 season in the fall.