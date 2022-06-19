BREAKING: S Christian Ford Commits After Successful Official Visit

This weekend served a dual purpose for 2023 safety Christian Ford , as he became the 13th member of Arkansas' highly-touted class .

In town for an official visit, his first, the McKinney (Texas) defensive back didn't even need the entirety of his trip to know that he'd found his new home, saying he told the staff Saturday night at dinner.

"Everybody was excited, everybody was cheering me on," Ford said. It was a fun time."

One person who was especially excited was DBs coach Dominique Bowman, who added his first commitment since being hired at Arkansas.

Described as "a very technical guy" by the other member of the defensive backfield, Dallas Young, Bowman has a lot to offer the 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner.

"He's a great coach, he's a great coach," Ford said. "I know he's going to get me right and potentially help me make it to the NFL."

Ford's commitment continued a developing trend within Arkansas' pitch to recruits - the feeling that Fayetteville is somewhere you simply can't afford to be away from.

"I had a great time, made me feel like home," Ford said. "Everybody was really cool and made me feel like this is the place I needed to be."

With number 13 in the books for Sam Pittman and the staff, the 2023 class appears to be halfway to its final form. Boasting some of the nation's top prospects, the Arkansas staff is still big game hunting, hoping to haul in another dozen or so of their top targets.