BREAKING: Slavens returning to Arkansas for 2023

Senior Brady Slavens announced his intention to use his final season of eligibility with the Razorbacks next season in a tweet Friday afternoon.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Peyton Stovall is no longer the only member of the Diamond Hogs' starting lineup returning for 2023.

In two seasons with the Hogs, Slavens has seen time at first base, corner outfield and designated hitter. The native of Olathe, Kansas, has slashed .269/.339/.540 with 30 home runs and 121 RBIs in 120 games as a Razorback.

Slavens' collegiate career began with the Wichita State Shockers in 2019 and transitioned to the junior college ranks during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was draft eligible last season, but all 30 MLB teams passed on him, and he came back for his senior season.

After being passed on again, Slavens will join Stovall as the only members of the 2022 College World Series team to put on the Arkansas uniform in 2023. As a 22-year-old next year, his experience puts him in a position to be one of the most impactful Razorback players.