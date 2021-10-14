BREAKING: Top-35 prospect Jordan Walsh commits to Arkansas

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

Arkansas’ great 2022 recruiting class just got even better, as it picked up a commitment from top-35 prospect Jordan Walsh on Thursday.

The Texas native exploded in the recruiting rankings this summer, jumping 42 spots to No. 31 in the latest Rivals150. Already a five-star prospect on other sites, he still has the potential to pick up a fifth star on Rivals.

Regardless of rank, though, Walsh is a big-time player and major addition to the Razorbacks’ program.

Over the last month, the 6-foot-7 wing encouraged Nick Smith Jr. during the latter part of his recruitment and, ultimately, his commitment to Arkansas. The two top prospects are close friends and stayed in constant contact throughout the recruiting process. After all that, they will end up in Fayetteville together.

Walsh received offers from top schools across the country, but Arkansas was there from the start. Other schools that offered him include Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Auburn, USC, Oklahoma, LSU, California, Arizona State and Memphis. In total, he amassed 20 scholarship offers, nearly all of which were from high-major programs.

Similar to Smith, the versatile forward put on a strong showing at Peach Jam with dozens of coaches in attendance. Over the final week of the event against other top competition, he averaged 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2 steals.

Walsh will play his senior year at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo., after beginning his career at Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy in Dallas. He was a second-team all-area selection after averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 blocks while helping Faith Family reach the Class 4A semifinals.

As a freshman, Walsh and the Eagles won the state championship when he threw down a dunk just before the buzzer to give his team a 53-51 win.

The fifth member of the Razorbacks’ 2022 class, Walsh likely solidifies a top-five class for the program. At the very least, Arkansas should remain firmly in the top-10, giving it a second top-10 class in the span of three years.

There is potential for Arkansas to add another commitment to the class, but that remains to be seen.