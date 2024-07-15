Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has a rebuilt team and a new-look staff entering his fifth year leading the program, and the 2024 edition of the Razorbacks have the task of improving on rough 4-8 season in 2023. For the second year in a row, the Hogs lost more than 20 players to the transfer portal, which resulted in them having to utilize the portal to their advantage. Additions such as quarterback Taylen Green (Boise State), running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (Utah) and left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. (San Jose State) seem primed to have solid seasons under first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Leading the other side of the football is second-year defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who also added talent such as defensive end Anton Juncaj (Albany), linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (Georgia) and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (Tennessee), among others. ----------- As we continue our series of tabbing potential breakout players for the 2024 season — which began with defensive tackle Cam Ball — we move to the offensive side of the ball with 6-foot-7 wide receiver Tyrone Broden. Coincidentally, both Ball and Broden will sport the No. 5 jersey this season.

Broden transferred to Arkansas from Bowling Green prior to the 2023 season, and his first year in the red and white didn't go likely how he planned. The native of Detroit recorded four starts and played in all 12 games despite battling some minor injuries throughout the year. "He’s gained some strength," head coach Sam Pittman said March 28. "A lot of confidence. Again, part of his problem last year was a lot of reps that he missed because he was injured when he came in or early when he was here." As a redshirt senior last fall, Broden logged 15 receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns. His best game statistically came in a 34-31 loss at LSU on Sept. 23, when he caught three passes for 31 yards and one score. His most memorable play was a game-winning touchdown catch in overtime to seal the 39-36 win at Florida on Nov. 4.

