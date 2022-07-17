Brewers select Robert Moore 72nd overall

Another 2022 Arkansas infielder has heard his name called at the MLB draft.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected infielder Robert Moore in Competitive Balance Round B with the 72nd overall pick Sunday night. The native of Leawood, Kansas, spent parts of three seasons with the Razorbacks, dazzling in the field as a second baseman despite being drafted as a shortstop.

The 72nd overall pick is valued at approximately $914,900.

Moore hit .318 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, boasting an .847 OPS in 16 games. He raised that mark nearly 100 points in his first full season as a Razorback, belting 16 home runs and racking up 53 RBIs.

In 2022, his batting average fell more than 50 points to .232, but his glovework continued to be his selling point as a prospect. Paired with shortstop Jalen Battles, the duo garnered quite a bit of attention, earning a reputation as one of the best middle infield combinations in college baseball.

Moore is the sixth former Arkansas player to be selected in the first 100 picks of the MLB draft in the past three seasons, joining third baseman Cayden Wallace and right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette this season, right-hander Kevin Kopps in 2021, outfielder Heston Kjerstad and infielder Casey Martin in 2020.