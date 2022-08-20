Briles, Arkansas looking for winners at QB position

The Razorbacks wrapped up their public fall camp Friday with a rare media appearance from Kendal Briles. In it, he, like many of the other Razorback assistants, gave fans a deeper look into what he looks for in the quarterbacks he recruits.

As well as that, he had some hefty praise for redshirt-junior QB KJ Jefferson, saying "Bottom line is he is a winner. We know he's a winner."

With Jefferson gearing up for his second season as the Razorbacks' signal-caller, Briles is looking to apply that same fundamental truth to the search for his successor.

"We look for guys that are winners," Briles said. "I like, we like, a mobile player. I think especially in the SEC and where we’re at with this program, we’ve got to play some 11 on 11 football at some points and you’ve got to have a guy who can create plays on his own.