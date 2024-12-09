Brody’s Breakdown: Transfer Portal, Tough Lessons & Thiero’s Takeover

I know what you’re thinking: Who is this Brody Lusk guy? And what in the world is Brody’s Breakdown? Fair questions. I’m the newest member of the HawgBeat squad after spending the past year at OUInsider, where I cut my teeth covering Oklahoma basketball and football. After a great year, I made a decision that felt a lot like entering my own version of the transfer portal — moving to HawgBeat was the right fit, especially as someone who resides in Northwest Arkansas The story of Arkansas' win over UTSA on Monday was similar to my own. The Razorbacks were facing adversity with a five-point halftime deficit and they had to figure out how to avoid further embarrassment. For the first 20 minutes, the Razorbacks looked out of sync, like they were second-guessing themselves. It was an uninspired first half, and to make matters worse, they were trailing at halftime to a team they should’ve been handling with ease. I’m sure plenty of fans were asking the same question I once asked myself: What’s going on here? But like any good team, Arkansas regrouped, refocused and came roaring back. The second half belonged to forward Adou Thiero, who was relentless. His 26 points led the way as the Hogs took control and ultimately pulled away for a 75-60 win. It wasn’t always pretty, but they got it done. That’s what Brody’s Breakdown is going to be about. I’ll give you the whole picture — the good, the bad and the moments that swing a game from disappointing to dominant. Just like I learned to stay with the process after my early stumbles, Arkansas showed they could do the same last night. So, Razorback fans, stick with me. This new journey at HawgBeat is just getting started.

The Reality Check

It takes just one word to describe the Razorback offense in the first half: stagnant. How does Boogie Fland go an entire half without scoring (he played 14 minutes)? Every college basketball team has games where things just aren’t clicking offensively and the energy is low, but this needs to be a learning experience for Arkansas. Things have to look better in the first half. Sure, these games happen, but trailing UTSA by five at halftime raises concerns — imagine the deficit had this been a conference game. College basketball diehards know Primo Spears — the four-year journeyman who has played for Duquesne, Georgetown and Florida State before landing at UTSA. Spears has always been a talented scorer, and he showed that against Arkansas. He dropped 11 first-half points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc. Spears took advantage of Arkansas’ struggles on both ends and his efforts were a big reason why the Roadrunners led 32-27 at halftime. A stagnant offense, too many turnovers (8) and zero points from Fland put the Razorbacks in a hole. Something had to change in the second half — and it did. Arkansas quickly cut into UTSA’s lead, and the offense came alive. The Razorbacks were no longer stagnant and looked much faster, they played with far more urgency. The second half was where Arkansas ultimately pulled away, which led to the 75-60 victory. The Razorbacks shot an impressive 18-for-27 (66.7%) from the field after the break. Leading the way was Thiero, who tied his career-high with 26 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double. Thiero was incredibly efficient, going 8-for-10 from the field and 10-for-13 from the free-throw line. Johnell Davis chipped in 13 points, which included three made three-pointers on 3-for-5 shooting from behind the arc. Davis accounted for three of Arkansas’ five made threes, as the team finished 5-for-15 (33.3%) from deep. Thanks in large part to its second-half efficiency, Arkansas shot 28-for-53 (52.8%) from the field for the game.

Glimmers of Greatness

This starts with Thiero, no questions asked. From start to finish, he delivered an all-around stellar performance. Thiero was relentless, attacking the basket with purpose all game long, and what was the natural byproduct of that aggressiveness? Drawing fouls— plenty of them. Most notably, he threw down two second-half posters that showcased his elite athleticism in highlight-reel fashion. Sure, there was one moment early on where he attacked a bit out of control, but that’s like pointing out a smudge on a masterpiece — it hardly matters when the result is 26 points and 10 rebounds on 8-for-10 shooting from the field. Davis went 3-for-5 from downtown, and for someone who struggled from deep earlier in the year, it’s encouraging to see him finding his rhythm. If he can keep shooting like that, it gives Arkansas another legitimate threat from beyond the arc. Beyond his shooting, Davis also showcased his ability to attack the rim with two impressive drives that resulted in points. That’s a part of his game he may want to lean into more often moving forward. Freshman Karter Knox is very raw — let’s get that out of the way. But two things stood out about his performance. First, the Euro step and and-one layup, which came right after a mistake, was super impressive. Second, it was good to see him knock down a three-pointer. You like to see Knox continue to get more comfortable out there.

Future Problem-Solver

Fland can’t wait until there’s 9:45 left in the game to score his first points. I get it — he’s a true freshman and games where he struggles will happen. Fland finished with six points, six assists, and five rebounds on 3-for-11 shooting from the field and 0-for-3 from behind the arc, with four turnovers. I wouldn’t put much stock into the turnovers. With a freshman guard, they’re going to happen, and you have to live with them. His shot selection, though, was iffy — another thing you accept when playing a freshman guard 30 minutes a game. But one thing you can’t live with? Your second-leading scorer going scoreless for the first 30 minutes of a game. He’s just got to score. It really is that simple. There’s a solid chance you can chalk this up as “one of those nights” for Fland, and if that’s the case, it’s better this happened against UTSA than someone else. My point remains: he can’t do this in SEC play. If he’d gone scoreless for 30 minutes against Miami, Arkansas would’ve lost, plain and simple. Speaking of problems, Arkansas has a big one waiting against Michigan on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in the form of two seven-footers — Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin — who both recorded double-doubles in the Wolverin'es win over Iowa. That’s significant size down low, and it’ll test the Razorbacks. The status of big man Zvonimir Ivisic will be key. His return gives Arkansas another option in the post and allows them to experiment with playing Trevon Brazile and Jonas Aidoo together at times. Until Brazile takes the next step offensively or Aidoo fully gets back to his pre-injury form, I see those three — Aidoo, Brazile and Ivisic — as one collective big man. Each brings something different: Aidoo gives you a traditional back-to-the-basket presence, Brazile is an athletic freak who can stretch the floor and Ivisic adds shooting and a bigger offensive threat. Arkansas could also look to exploit a mismatch with Thiero at the four. Thiero’s driving ability could force either Wolf or Goldin into uncomfortable positions defensively, and that feels like a recipe for success. Thiero may not be a “center,” but his ability to attack a seven-footer while holding his own defensively — despite giving up four inches in height — could be huge for the Razorbacks.

The Fans' Voice

Note: The opinions voiced below are from HawgBeat subscribers on The Trough premium message board.

User Scottythurmans3 — "Thought we came out slow, no real energy, then we really really played well, the way TB and Aidoo played off of each other was great, Nelly hitting his stride is great. Adou is him." I think you bring up a great point with Brazile and Aidoo. They played well off of each other, and that lineup with both of them on the floor could be something Arkansas should use more, especially on Tuesday against Michigan. Their different skill sets complement each other, and it gives Arkansas more versatility down low. Thiero really impressed me as well; he’s just relentless and brings that energy every time he’s on the floor. As Davis continues to hit his stride, I’d like to see him assert himself a bit more, too. User brianflops — "Wagner doesn’t do nearly enough, and we’ve got to start trying to get Nelly more shots." I’ll be honest, I like D.J. Wagner. I’ve appreciated his game since his days with the New Jersey Scholars on the EYBL circuit, and he’s the type of player you want on your team. He does a lot of things well, particularly attacking the basket and being a true facilitator. This game against UTSA may have been quieter for him, but let’s not forget his strong performance on Tuesday against Miami, where he posted 14 points and five assists on 6-for-12 shooting. Wagner’s not going to average a ton of points, and it’s not fair to expect 14 points from him every game. What Arkansas really needs from him is to consistently get his 8-10 points, while continuing to facilitate and keep the offense flowing. Even on a slower night, Wagner’s value is in his ability to contribute in those ways. User Jack_Tferro34 — "Nelly needs to be more of a primary ball handler than DJ. He needs to be a playmaker and not just a spot up shooter." I don’t know about making Davis more of a primary ball handler instead of Wagner, but I do agree that he needs to become more of a primary scoring option. As you mentioned, he needs to expand his role to be more of a playmaker rather than just relying on spot-up shooting. It’ll take time, but we’ve already seen Davis hit his stride recently. However, there’s another level to his game that he has yet to tap into. If he can develop as a playmaker and become that third scoring option alongside Thiero and Fland, it would be huge for the Razorbacks.

Quick Hits

— Tale of two halves: Arkansas’ first half was sluggish, marked by stagnant offense and turnovers, but they turned it around after the break. The tempo picked up, the ball moved better and they outscored UTSA decisively in the second half. — Boogie’s struggles: Fland went scoreless for the first 30 minutes of the game. It’s understandable for a freshman to have off nights, but Arkansas can’t afford that level of play in the SEC. — UTSA exposed some cracks: While Arkansas won comfortably, UTSA highlighted areas to improve — turnover issues, perimeter defense and stagnant offensive stretches. — Thiero’s impact: Thiero was everywhere —d rawing fouls, blocking shots and attacking the rim. His ability to create mismatches, especially against bigger opponents, could be key moving forward. — Brazile’s second-half spark: Brazile provided a much-needed jolt with a steal and dunk early in the second half. Plays like that helped shift the momentum for the Hogs. — Knox flashes: Knox had a couple of big plays, including a strong euro step and-one, plus a three-pointer. The more comfortable he gets, the better. — Davis’ early fatigue, strong finish: John Calipari noted Davis has been getting tired in the first few minutes of games, potentially due to anxiety. Despite that, Davis settled in and looked sharp, as he finished with 13 points and hit a couple of big threes.