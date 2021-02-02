HawgBeat - Bromberg: EA Sports bringing back college football video game

EA Sports’ college football video game franchise is set for a return. The gaming company teased the reboot of its NCAA Football franchise on social media Tuesday. And an executive for the company confirmed to ESPN that the series would restart production. That comeback, however, won’t come until 2022 at the earliest. The game will be branded as EA Sports College Football and will be produced for the next generation PlayStation and XBox consoles. From ESPN: "As we look for the momentum that we're building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in," [EA Sports vice president Daryl] Holt said. "I don't think a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports branded apparel, that someone doesn't go, 'Hey, when is college football coming back?'" It will -- at some point. Holt said there is not a date on when the game will return or even a date where the return will be announced other than it won't be coming back for this year.

O'Bannon suit helped end previous NCAA franchises

The game could be impacted by the current name and image reform underway throughout college sports. The last NCAA Football game was NCAA 14 from the 2013 season and the players in the game or any previous iterations were not compensated for their likenesses because they didn’t retain their own image rights under NCAA rules. The famous O’Bannon suit resulted from that lack of compensation in both EA Sports’ basketball and football games. The company ultimately settled with college players who appeared in the games for $40 million. That compensation structure for NCAA athletes will be different under this iteration of the EA Sports game. The NCAA is slowly figuring out rules for how college athletes can be compensated for their name and image rights.

No real-life players in the game?