Broncos disrespect Arkansas with Drew Sanders graphic
Former Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was selected 67th overall by Denver in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, though the Broncos seem to have glossed over the second word of this sentence.
A transfer from Alabama, Sanders finished second in the SEC and 14th in the nation with 9.5 sacks and he added 13.5 tackles for loss and 103 total tackles on the year for the Razorbacks.
The Denton, Texas, native earned first team All-American honors from the Associated Press in 2022 and was named second team All-American by four other outlets, as well as being named first team All-SEC by the AP, Coaches, Pro Football Focus and USA Today.
While all of that production and all of those honors came after his standout season with Arkansas, the Denver Broncos social media team posted a graphic Sunday that featured an image of Sanders in an Alabama uniform and it included a line stating "Played his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Alabama."
While it is a part of his path to the NFL, Sanders' time at Alabama isn't why he was drafted by the Broncos. Across his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Sanders recorded 33 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Sanders transferred to Arkansas so he could grow his game and prove he can play the Mike linebacker position. Not only did he show he's capable, but Sanders played the position at Arkansas at an All-American level.
"It's just I see myself fitting into a scheme like this, and I felt like it was a place for me to be," Sanders said April 7, 2022.
The Broncos might not have meant anything bad by the post, or they could've added Alabama in there instead of Arkansas for the reason we all understand — it is a championship-level program each year, which makes it more attractive.
Further, whoever wrote the search engine optimization text for a Sanders photo gallery seemed to forget where he left Alabama for:
Arkansas and Oklahoma share a border and wear shades of red, but that's about where the similarities stop.
Either way, Sanders didn't have a breakout season at Alabama. He was an All-American — though not unanimous, which the graphic stated — for the Arkansas Razorbacks and he will go down as one of the best linebackers to put the uniform on in Fayetteville.
Go ahead and scroll through the mentions of the post to see how much Razorback fans appreciated it.