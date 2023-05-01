Former Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was selected 67th overall by Denver in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, though the Broncos seem to have glossed over the second word of this sentence. A transfer from Alabama, Sanders finished second in the SEC and 14th in the nation with 9.5 sacks and he added 13.5 tackles for loss and 103 total tackles on the year for the Razorbacks. The Denton, Texas, native earned first team All-American honors from the Associated Press in 2022 and was named second team All-American by four other outlets, as well as being named first team All-SEC by the AP, Coaches, Pro Football Focus and USA Today. While all of that production and all of those honors came after his standout season with Arkansas, the Denver Broncos social media team posted a graphic Sunday that featured an image of Sanders in an Alabama uniform and it included a line stating "Played his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Alabama."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inIUgVW5hbmltb3VzIEFsbC1BbWVyaWNhbjxicj7inIUgQnV0a3Vz IEF3YXJkIGZpbmFsaXN0PGJyPjxicj5Hb3QgYSBnb29kIG9uZSBpbiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RyZXdfMTZTYW5kZXJzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEcmV3XzE2U2FuZGVyczwvYT4uIPCfkqo8YnI+ PGJyPvCfk4ogwrsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dvdHVyVWRjdUsi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93b3R1clVkY3VLPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vQ0pWNTFHanRWbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NKVjUxR2p0Vmw8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGVudmVyIEJyb25jb3MgKEBCcm9uY29zKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jyb25jb3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTI3 MTg3MTI3OTU4NzMyODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMzAs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

While it is a part of his path to the NFL, Sanders' time at Alabama isn't why he was drafted by the Broncos. Across his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Sanders recorded 33 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Sanders transferred to Arkansas so he could grow his game and prove he can play the Mike linebacker position. Not only did he show he's capable, but Sanders played the position at Arkansas at an All-American level. "It's just I see myself fitting into a scheme like this, and I felt like it was a place for me to be," Sanders said April 7, 2022. The Broncos might not have meant anything bad by the post, or they could've added Alabama in there instead of Arkansas for the reason we all understand — it is a championship-level program each year, which makes it more attractive. Further, whoever wrote the search engine optimization text for a Sanders photo gallery seemed to forget where he left Alabama for: