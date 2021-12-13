Brown, Ridgeway, others still weighing options about future

FAYETTEVILLE — With the early signing period just around the corner, Arkansas is still trying to solidify its roster for the 2022 season.

Not only are the Razorbacks putting the finishing touches on their signing class and bringing in transfers like Jadon Haselwood and Landon Jackson, but they’re also recruiting current players.

Last week, they got the expected news that star wide receiver Treylon Burks would forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, in which he’s a projected first-round pick. A couple of days later, though, Arkansas received some good news on that front.

Despite there being some talk of him being a potential draft pick, center Ricky Stromberg announced Friday that he’d delay his NFL dreams and return to school for his senior year.

"I had a couple meetings with Coach (Sam) Pittman after Missouri,” Stromberg said. “We talked about my grade, and I didn't really like my grade at the time. With Coach Pittman and Coach (Cody) Kennedy, I think it's a no-brainer to come back and go up from there."

It remains to be seen if safety Jalen Catalon is pleased with his draft grade and will follow Burks to the NFL Draft or if he wants to improve his stock by coming back like Stromberg.

Several of Arkansas’ seniors are facing similar decisions. Two of the most significant players in that group also met with the media a few days ago.

Cornerback Montaric Brown, who tied for the SEC lead in interceptions with five and was named first-team All-SEC by the coaches, said he was not quite sure about his future at the moment.

“I'm still deciding if I want to come back,” Brown said. “It’s a lot of keys that play into that. I just have to communicate with my family and my coaches.”

A few weeks ago, defensive tackle John Ridgeway accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in an indication that he was leaning toward leaving rather than returning as a super senior. However, since then, Pittman said he was still trying to convince him to come back and Ridgeway said he hasn’t decided one way or the other.

“I haven’t really talked with Pitt yet lately,” Ridgeway said. “I’m sure I’m gonna have a talk with him this week. As of now I’m just weighing out my options, seeing what’s best for me, best for my family and best for my future.”

Both players were at the team’s first bowl practice, as were other key seniors Bumper Pool and Joe Foucha, so it doesn’t seem like any of them are going to opt out of the Outback Bowl like Burks. However, the only senior to announce a decision has been right tackle Dalton Wagner, who is coming back in 2022.

Other scholarship seniors facing that decision include running back Trelon Smith, long snapper Jordan Silver, wide receiver Kendall Catalon and offensive lineman Shane Clenin.