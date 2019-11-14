Since the announcement that Chad Morris was dismissed as the head coach at the University of Arkansas on Sunday, it's only been bad news for the 2020 recruiting class. Bryant High School outside linebacker Catrell Wallace has seen eight fellow members of the "diamondgang" decommit, but he's determined to give Arkansas a chance to woo him once again with a new head coach.

"I feel excited," Wallace said. "It’s a new change for everybody but it might’ve been for the better. I see they’re taking their time on who the new coach will be and that excites me because I know they’re trying to get it right this time and make sure whoever they hire ends up turning the program around, so next season should be better."

Arkansas's remaining six commits have been pretty silent on social media since the firing but Wallace, one of three Arkansas natives, did post an Arkansas gif on former commit Brandon Frazier's new offer from Southern California.

Frazier is one of several decommits who've said they'd still be open to recommitting to Arkansas depending on who the next coach is.

"I don’t think decommitting so early was the right choice because nobody knows who the next coach will be and if he’ll be a guy that everybody likes and what he’ll do for the team," Wallace said. "At the end of the day, I think they made the right decision and I don’t plan on leaving Arkansas."

Wallace and Bryant are on their way to the playoffs with an undefeated regular season record.