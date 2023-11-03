Former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off the field Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh after landing hard on the ground in an attempt to lay out for a catch on fourth down for the Tennessee Titans against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to The Tennessean, medical personnel immediately called out for a cart and cut his face mask off as they tended to him. Burks did motion to the crowd with a thumbs-up before leaving the field, and was even able to move his toes, per the Amazon Prime Video broadcast.

Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said moments later that Burks had movement in all of his extremities.

During the game, Burks caught two passes for 23 yards. On the season, he's recorded 18 catches for 122 yards. The 6-foot-2 wideout was inactive from Week 4-6 while dealing with a knee injury that he sustained in the preseason.



Following the Tennessee Titans' 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gave a hopeful update on Burks' status.

"I would say the way it looked – I think that it’s probably better than how it looked,” Vrabel said. “So he’s alert and is in the training room getting evaluated.”

Vrabel went on to say that Burks was "alert and moving" while being evaluated and was not transported to the hospital and later walked out of the locker room under his own power.

During the "TNF" postgame show, Michael Smith reported that Burks walked under his own power to the Titan's team bus.

This is a positive development for the former No. 18 NFL Draft selection, who totaled 41 catches for 566 yards and one touchdown in 16 games for the Titans during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

As of this morning, the latest report for Burks' status "is it does seem to be that it's going to be okay," according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. "We'll see if he ends up in the NFL's concussion protocol, obviously something to look out for given the nature of the injury, but it seems like it's going to be okay."

The Titans are currently sitting with a 3-5 record and are in last place in the AFC South.

A member of the Razorbacks from 2019-21, Burks caught 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns during his collegiate career. He was named an All-SEC First Team wide receiver in 2021 after becoming the fourth Arkansas pass catcher to post a 1,000 receiving yard season and the first since 2012.