By the Numbers: 2 days until Arkansas football
The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 2 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff.
Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time.
With 2 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 2.
Current Player #2 Andrew Armstrong
As a redshirt junior for Texas A&M-Commerce, Armstrong put together one of the best seasons in program history at the wide receiver position. The Dallas native totaled 62 receptions for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns — all of which led the team.
Armstrong had six 100-yard receiving games and he caught a touchdown in seven different games. His 82.9 offense grade from Pro Football Focus was the best of any player for Texas A&M-Commerce.
Against Lincoln (Calif.) on Sept. 1, Armstrong caught three passes for three touchdowns, which totaled 134 yards. He also had another three-touchdown game against North American on Sept. 24.
The redshirt junior had two scores, 113 receiving yards and a career-high nine receptions against McNeese on Oct. 15. He also caught eight passes for a career-best 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Southeastern Louisiana.
Armstrong is a guy who could easily lead Arkansas in receptions, which presents more opportunities to score — something he did a lot last season. There will be a learning curve, but he should end up being a key addition for quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Former Player: #2 Alex Tejada
Coming out of Springdale High School, Tejada was a proven kicker with a history of playing soccer. He chose Arkansas over LSU, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.
From 2007-10, Tejada knocked through 136-of-141 extra points (96.5%) and 37-of-54 field goals (68.5%). He scored 247 points in total in his four seasons in Fayetteville.
1910: Arkansas 6 - Missouri-Rolla 2
Believe it or not, Arkansas has never won a game in which it only scored two points, so this will have to do.
1910 was the first season that Arkansas was referred to as the Razorbacks instead of the Cardinals and they performed well under the new moniker.
Arkansas finished the season with a 7-1 overall record, including a victory over Missouri-Rolla. A strange game between the two programs ended in a 6-2 final score for the Hogs.
The Razorbacks followed this game up with a 51-0 win against LSU in the season-finale, showcasing the inconsistencies of the team's play.
Former player: #2 London Crawford
A native of Mobile, Alabama, Crawford played four seasons for the Hogs from 2006-09. In that time, he caught 54 passes for 759 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.1 yards per catch.
His most productive season came in 2008, when he made 27 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown.
Following his collegiate career, Crawford went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft. After not recording any statistics, he took his talents to the Professional Indoor Football League. In his time there, he caught 139 passes for 1,569 yards and 34 touchdowns.