By the Numbers: 2019 MLB Draft breakdown
HawgBeat examines all 40 rounds and 1,217 picks of the 2019 MLB Draft, which concluded Wednesday...
Schools with most picks in MLB Draft
|Team
|Draft picks
|
t-1. UCLA, Vanderbilt
|
13
|
3. Mississippi State
|
11
|
t-4. Indiana, UC-Santa Barbara
|
10
|
t-6. North Carolina, Stanford, TCU
|
9
|
t-9. Fresno State, Georgia, Louisville, N.C. State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, West Virginia
|
8
|
t-16. Arkansas, Cal, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Oregon State, Texas Tech, UC-Irvine, USC
|
7