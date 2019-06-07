News More News
By the Numbers: 2019 MLB Draft breakdown

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery, which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

HawgBeat examines all 40 rounds and 1,217 picks of the 2019 MLB Draft, which concluded Wednesday...

DIII - 1.1 percent, NAIA - 1.9 percent, Other - 0.4 percent
Schools with most picks in MLB Draft
Team Draft picks

t-1. UCLA, Vanderbilt

13

3. Mississippi State

11

t-4. Indiana, UC-Santa Barbara

10

t-6. North Carolina, Stanford, TCU

9

t-9. Fresno State, Georgia, Louisville, N.C. State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, West Virginia

8

t-16. Arkansas, Cal, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Oregon State, Texas Tech, UC-Irvine, USC

7
